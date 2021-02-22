Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 12:44 am
12:18 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Sioux

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,
northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal
Nation.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

