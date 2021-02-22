Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against the founder and CEO of Minnesota-based MyPillow. The lawsuit alleges that Mike Lindell falsely accused Dominion of rigging the 2020 presidential election. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in the District of Columbia on Monday. It alleges that Lindell ignored repeated warnings from Dominion. The voting technology company has filed similar lawsuits against Donald Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Dominion’s lawsuit accuses Lindell of repeatedly telling what the lawsuit labels the “Big Lie” that the company stole the election. Lindell and MyPillow’s general counsel did not immediately return messages seeking comment.