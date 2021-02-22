EU prepares measures against Myanmar coup leaders

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers have ordered a series of measures to be drawn up to target those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar. They say the EU is ready “to adopt restrictive measures targeting those directly responsible” for the coup three weeks ago. They plan to keep all other options “under review.” Such sanctions usually involve a freeze on people’s assets and a ban on them traveling to Europe. The ministers are calling for an end to the state of emergency and the release of all political prisoners. They are also condemning the security crackdown and offering support to citizens. The ministers say any sanctions the EU imposes will not be aimed at ordinary people.