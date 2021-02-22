Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded

Boeing has recommended that airlines ground all of 777s with the type of engine that suffered a catastrophic failure over Denver this weekend. U.S. regulators also ordered United Airlines to step up inspections of those planes. Several airlines, including United, said they were temporarily removing the aircraft from service. One of United’s planes made an emergency landing Saturday when its right engine blew apart just after takeoff. U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement Sunday that “the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes.” Japan also ordered such planes out of service, according to media reports.