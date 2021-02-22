Feb. 22: Nebraska reporting 7.3% of 16 and older population fully vaccinated

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials are reporting 344,165 of the state's 433,825 allocated vaccines have been administered.

The Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard shows 107,807 people have completed their vaccine series. This means about 7.3% of Nebraska's 16 and older population has completed their vaccinations.

Health department data shows Nebraska has had 199,045 positive cases since the pandemic began. So far, 142,336 of those cases have recovered.

The state is currently reporting 161 active hospitalizations due to the virus.

There have been 2,047 virus-related deaths in Nebraska.

You can find the latest COVID-19 data from Nebraska here.