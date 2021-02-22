Hamas-ruled Gaza launches coronavirus vaccination drive

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip has begun its coronavirus vaccination drive following the arrival of the first vaccines to the blockaded coastal area. Former health ministers and several medical workers were inoculated Monday with Russia’s Sputnik V in front of dozens of cameras. More medical workers and patients with chronic diseases are to start receiving injections on Tuesday. The Palestinians have struggled to secure vaccines, in contrast to Israel, which is on pace to vaccinate its entire adult population within weeks. Gaza has received just 22,000 vaccines so far — a tiny fraction of what is needed to immunize its 2 million people.