India sees new lockdowns as coronavirus cases rise again

Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in some parts of India after months of a steady nationwide decline, prompting authorities to impose lockdowns and other virus restrictions. Infections in the country have been plummeting since September and life has mostly returned to normal, with bustling markets and crowded roads. But the spike in cases in Maharashtra state, and a steadier increase in several other Indian states, has experts worried. Public health officials are now scrambling to sequence the genome of the virus to try and see if it has evolved to become more contagious or virulent.