Japan renews claim on South Korea-held island

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has renewed its claim on a contested island in the Sea of Japan held by South Korea, escalating tensions between the neighbors whose relations were already strained over Seoul’s demands for compensation for Japanese actions in World War II. Japan has held an annual ceremony since 2006 in a bid to step up its claim over the island. The uninhabited islet in rich fishing grounds off the northwestern coast of Shimane is called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea. The island has been effectively controlled by South Korea since the 1950s.