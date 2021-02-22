Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:49 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class B=

District B-1=

Nebraska City 47, Beatrice 45

District B-2=

Omaha Gross Catholic 46, Platteview 38

District B-4=

Elkhorn Mount Michael 66, Elkhorn North 40

District B-5=

Bennington 80, South Sioux City 30

District B-6=

Seward 72, Crete 70

District B-7=

Hastings 43, McCook 41

District B-8=

Alliance 52, Gering 43

Sidney 48, Scottsbluff 44

Class C-2=

Sub-district C2-1=

Johnson County Central 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46

Sub-district C2-4=

Tri County Northeast 66, Omaha Nation 46

Class D-1=

Sub-district D1-8=

Riverside 62, Palmer 39

Sub-district D1-9=

Axtell 76, Hi-Line 56

Class D-2=

Sub-district D2-9=

Southwest 60, Wauneta-Palisade 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

