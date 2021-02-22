Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:35 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burke 74, Colome 45

Corsica/Stickney 63, Parkston 60

Dell Rapids 62, Garretson 54

Groton Area 49, Warner 43

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Highmore-Harrold 50

Lower Brule 63, Mobridge-Pollock 50

Marty Indian 76, Andes Central 74

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, McCook Central/Montrose 47

Stanley County 68, Miller 42

Tri-Valley 61, Baltic 46

Vermillion 82, Canton 36

Wagner 68, Beresford 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brandon Valley 50, Watertown 47

Class B Region 1=

First Round=

Langford 47, Great Plains Lutheran 43

Class B Region 2=

First Round=

Potter County 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 15

Class B Region 3=

First Round=

Arlington 65, Iroquois 37

Estelline/Hendricks 54, Wessington Springs 22

Class B Region 4=

First Round=

Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Chester 39

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38, Mitchell Christian 35

Class B Region 5=

First Round=

Alcester-Hudson 44, Freeman Academy/Marion 20

Centerville 58, Gayville-Volin 45

Freeman 55, Canistota 40

Class B Region 6=

First Round=

Avon 51, Gregory 40

Marty Indian 75, Colome 50

Platte-Geddes 47, Bon Homme 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

