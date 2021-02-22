Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burke 74, Colome 45
Corsica/Stickney 63, Parkston 60
Dell Rapids 62, Garretson 54
Groton Area 49, Warner 43
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Highmore-Harrold 50
Lower Brule 63, Mobridge-Pollock 50
Marty Indian 76, Andes Central 74
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, McCook Central/Montrose 47
Stanley County 68, Miller 42
Tri-Valley 61, Baltic 46
Vermillion 82, Canton 36
Wagner 68, Beresford 47
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brandon Valley 50, Watertown 47
Class B Region 1=
First Round=
Langford 47, Great Plains Lutheran 43
Class B Region 2=
First Round=
Potter County 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 15
Class B Region 3=
First Round=
Arlington 65, Iroquois 37
Estelline/Hendricks 54, Wessington Springs 22
Class B Region 4=
First Round=
Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Chester 39
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38, Mitchell Christian 35
Class B Region 5=
First Round=
Alcester-Hudson 44, Freeman Academy/Marion 20
Centerville 58, Gayville-Volin 45
Freeman 55, Canistota 40
Class B Region 6=
First Round=
Avon 51, Gregory 40
Marty Indian 75, Colome 50
Platte-Geddes 47, Bon Homme 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/