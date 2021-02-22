Podcast odd couple: Obama, Springsteen in Spotify series

NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify says former President Barack Obama and iconic rocker Bruce Springsteen are making an eight-episode podcast of conversations recorded at Springsteen’s home studio in New Jersey. They talk about their upbringings, racism, fatherhood and even recall a White House singalong around a piano. Obama said they both felt like outsiders growing up, and turned to their chosen fields to find their voices. The two met when Springsteen did fundraising concerts during Obama’s presidential campaigns. Spotify made the first two podcast episodes available on Monday. The audio streaming service has gotten heavily into podcast and announced other deals on Monday, including a “Batman Unburied” series produced with DC Comics.