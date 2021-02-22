Police say militants kill 4 women instructors in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say suspected militants on motorcycles ambushed a vehicle carrying instructors from a private vocational school in northwest Pakistan, killing four women and wounding the driver before fleeing. The attack took place Monday in the village of Epi in Mir Ali, a town in North Waziristan district in a former tribal region bordering Afghanistan. Police said the slain women were sent to the village by private vocational school Bravo Institute of Technology, Peshawar under an agreement with the Sabawon Pakistan charity. They had planned to train 140 residents for skilled occupations that would allow them to open their own businesses.