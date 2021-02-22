Pubs, haircuts, gyms must wait as UK lifts lockdown slowly

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is setting out a road map for lifting one of Europe’s strictest national lockdowns — but millions of Britons longing for a haircut or an evening out still face a long wait. Johnson is announcing plans Monday to ease restrictions in increments, starting by reopening schools in England on March 8. People will be allowed to meet one friend or relative for a chat or picnic outdoors beginning that same day. Three weeks later, people will be able to meet outdoors in groups of up to six outdoors. But restaurants, pubs, gyms and hairdressers are likely to remain closed until at least April.