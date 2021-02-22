Siouxland District Health Department encourages people to not cancel appointments

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the winter weather Sioxland was seeing over the last last few weeks, the Siouxland District Health Department says they planned on having some no-shows or cancellations.

More than a thousand people are being vaccinated at each of the health department's COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

But if someone doesn't show up, they say they won't waste that vaccine. Tyler Brock, Deputy director of Siouxland District Health, says any extra vaccine doses LEFT OVER are given to people who need them, so that a dose is never wasted.

If you have to cancel your appointment right now were just asking people to keep checking back, keeping getting plugged in. I know it feels like weave been doing this forever, but this is really just the beginning. This is just the beginning of opening this thing up to a wider audience and so there's gonna be a lot of opportunities to get a vaccine" said Brock.

The department strongly suggests people don't cancel their original appointment.

"We really encourage people to keep their appointments because it is not as simple as just put them into another appointment, because we make those available to the public all the time. If all we did was take the canceled appointments and just automatically give them appointments into the next thing then we would have a lot less appointments available to make that available" added Brock.

If you have to cancel your appointment, you'll have to go back online and register for future clinics.