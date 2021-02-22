Unbeaten No. 2 Baylor back to play after 3-week COVID break

Still-undefeated No. 2 Baylor is finally getting back in the game. The Bears are set to play their first game in three weeks after being sidelined because of COVID-19 issues in the program. They host Iowa State on Tuesday night. They last played on Feb. 2, when they won at Texas to match the best start in school history before having their last six games postponed. Baylor will play three games in five days this week, including the makeup of a home game against No. 10 West Virginia.