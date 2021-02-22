What utility providers know so far about your next bill

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Little is known about what utility bills will look like following last week’s arctic temperatures. Natural gas prices shot up due to limited supply and high demand, and people used up more electricity.

MidAmerican Energy Rates

MidAmerican Energy said as of Monday, it doesn’t know a lot, yet, to assure customers of what is to come.

“We just don't know yet how it is going to impact somebody's bill, because not only do you pay for the amount of gas you use, but chances are you probably used more gas because it is colder,” said Geoff Greenwood with MidAmerican.

The Iowa Utilities Board told KTIV regarding natural gas, it regulates what customers are charged if they’re a customer of MidAmerican.

But if you get your gas from municipal or Rural Electric Cooperatives, those rates aren’t regulated by IUB.

MidAmerican said it has plans for swings in the market, like the one we've seen recently.

“Storing natural gas that we purchase in advance, storing liquified gas that we purchase in advance, and buying natural gas on the open market in advance and locking in those prices, and we're hoping that when all is said and done that is going to help lessen the impact for our customers," said Greenwood.

MidAmerican said it is willing to help customers when the time comes for the bill because it knows how hard the pandemic already has been.

IUB will meet with MidAmerican Energy, Alliant Energy, and Black Hills Energy on March 12 to figure out the details.

MidAmerican said between February 5th and 18th, it saw customers' gas use up by 50% than normal.

Nebraska Public Power District Electricity

Nebraska Public Power District said their electricity rates have not changed due to the recent weather and increased demand.

The only way your bill will go up, is based on how much electricity was used this month. If you didn't conserve energy, like lowering the temperature on your thermostat, you could see a higher bill.

If you use natural gas, that rate depends on who you buy your gas from.

"If they kept their thermostat at 74-78 degrees, that rate, they are going to generate more kilowatt-hours of use. So basically what happens is, the more you use, the higher your bill will be for this month," said Mark Becker with NPPD.

KTIV is awaiting more information from Black Hills Energy regarding natural gas rates.