A little more sunshine, with warmer temperatures

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – It’s going to be another mild day across the area, which will aid to more melting of the snowpack. Partly cloudy skies will linger through much of the day. It’ll be breezy at times, with southwest winds between 10-20 mph. Winds could gust up to 35 to 40 mph throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will once again be in the mid 40s to low 50s for most.

Sky cover will thicken through the overnight hours, as a system passes to our north. Not expecting any precipitation from this one. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.

As we approach the midweek, temperatures will be a touch cooler, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies will clear through the morning hours Wednesday, but cloud cover will move back in throughout the evening as another system passes through. We could see a few flurries or sprinkles at best.

The rest of the work week remains dry, but there looks to be a chance for snow by the latter half of the weekend. Cooler temperatures will follow through next work week.