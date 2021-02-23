Betty White, furry friends star in 50-year-old ‘Pet Set’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On a TV show Betty White hosted 50 years ago, the perpetual charmer flirts with James Brolin, teases Della Reese and trades quips with Carol Burnett. But White appears most delighted in the company of the real stars of “Betty White’s Pet Set,” among them elephants, lions and snakes. And dogs, lots of dogs. White and her husband, the late Allen Ludden, produced the 39-episode series that aired in 1971. It’s out Tuesday on DVD and streaming and digital platforms after a long restoration process. White, a longtime animal advocate, says that the show originally titled “The Pet Set” remains one of her favorites.