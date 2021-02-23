City of Mapleton approves payment plan for gas bill

MAPLETON, IA (KTIV) -- After the frigid temperatures, Mapleton city leaders had to come up with solutions for the overwhelming utility costs.

The city had a special council meeting with the utility board Tuesday night.

Karla Uhl, the city clerk, said normally, they buy spot natural gas for around $2 a unit. The spot price is the quote for immediate purchase. When temperatures dropped, the price skyrocketed to more than $200.

The city was left with a bill of around $250,000 for five cold days, when normally they pay a total of around $25,000 a month, according to Uhl.

"We go into the winter with 82% of our gas price locked in. Since we are a municipal utility, we are not rate regulated by the Iowa Utilities Board. So we have some more flexibility that they're giving us to set up how we want to try to recover some of these costs to the customers," said Karla Uhl, Mapleton city clerk.

City leaders developed a payment plan for customers. Residents have the option to pay the upcoming bill back over nine months or pay it all upfront.

The utility board had to loan the city $200,000 to pay the initial bill now.

Uhl said the city will send customers a letter before the next bill goes out with the full details.