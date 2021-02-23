Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Norfolk Senior Citizen Center

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - After rescheduling one of its vaccination clinics last week due to shipment issues, the Elkhorn Logan Logan Valley Public Health Department was able to host the clinic today at the Norfolk Senior Citizen Center.

200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were administered at the clinic to people 65 and older, who live in Madison, Stanton, Cuming, and Burt Counties. Leaders say the senior center has been a great partner in helping plan vaccinations. And there are others who are helping out.

"Other town's people have really stepped up, found us locations that we can use. They contact their friends, family members, people from the community come in and they help us and that's the only way that we can make this work is when we can use these facilities without a cost to us," said Melanie Thompson the department's Emergency Response Coordinator.

Thompson says you should not have to pay anything out of pocket for the vaccine.

If you receive any bills for it, contact the facility where you were vaccinated, because the state of Nebraska says you should not be charged.