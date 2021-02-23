Feb. 23: Nebraska reporting 7.4% of 16 and older population fully vaccinated

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials are reporting 350,433 of the state's 456,905 allocated vaccines have been administered.

The Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard shows 110,293 people have completed their vaccine series. This means about 7.4% of Nebraska's 16 and older population has completed their vaccinations.

Health department data shows Nebraska has had 199,402 positive cases since the pandemic began. So far, 142,336 of those cases have recovered.

The state is currently reporting 166 active hospitalizations due to the virus.

There have been 2,050 virus-related deaths in Nebraska.

You can find the latest COVID-19 data from Nebraska here.