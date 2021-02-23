Feb. 23: South Dakota reports 9.11% of 16 and older population fully vaccinated

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 292 more people have completed their vaccine series, with a total of 62,878 people in the state now fully vaccinated.

This means an estimated 9.11% of South Dakota's 16 and older population has been fully vaccinated. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows about 17.83% of that age group has received at least one dose.

So far, South Dakota has administered 186,329 vaccines, with 97,945 being Moderna and 88,384 being Pfizer.

On Feb. 23, health officials reported 65 more COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, 20 of them were confirmed. Currently, 1,938 active virus cases are in the state, an increase of five since yesterday.

Out of the 111,503 cases reported in South Dakota, 107,745 have recovered. A total of 91 patients are hospitalized due to the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,863 virus-related deaths have been reported in South Dakota.