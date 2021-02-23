Imran Khan visits Sri Lanka as Muslims demand burial rights

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan began his two-day official visit in Sri Lanka on Tuesday as Muslims in the island nation protested in the capital, demanding the government to permit for Muslims who die of COVID-19 to be buried. Sri Lankan Muslims hope Khan would take up the burial issue when he meets his counterparts on Tuesday and Wednesday.Upon his arrival, Khan was welcomed at the airport by Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and other officials and thereafter, he was driven to the capital Colombo in a motorcade. In his maiden tour for this year, Khan will hold talks with Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa.