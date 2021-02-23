Skip to Content

Indian climate activist granted bail over farmer protests

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has granted a 22-year-old climate activist bail, 10 days after she was detained on sedition charges for her alleged role in the creation of an online document intended to help amplify farmer protests. Disha Ravi is part of the Indian wing of Fridays for Future, a global climate change movement founded by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. Police alleged she was a “key conspirator” in the “formulation and dissemination” of a protest document. They said the document spread misinformation about the months-long protests by farmers and “tarnished the image of India.”

Associated Press

