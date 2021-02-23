Jews split over storied charity’s support for settlements

JERUSALEM (AP) — Generations of Jews have dropped spare change into the iconic blue boxes of the Jewish National Fund. For 120 years, the storied Zionist organization has worked to acquire land, plant trees and carry out development projects in the Holy Land. But the Israeli group, known by its Hebrew acronym KKL, is now considering formally expanding its activities into the occupied West Bank. That has sparked fierce opposition from left-leaning Jewish groups in the United States, deepening a rift with the right-wing Israeli government. The KKL has been quietly operating in the West Bank for decades, building and expanding settlements that most of the international community considers a violation of international law.