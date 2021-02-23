Lawyer: Egypt releases activist after 30 months of detention

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian lawyer says authorities has released a university professor and activist after he spent some 2 1/2 years in pre-trail detention. Hazem Hosny, a political science professor at Cairo University, was arrested arrested in September 2019 following small but rare anti-government protests. Since then, he was held pending investigation into allegations of disseminating false news and joining an outlawed group. Hosny is required to stay at his home as part of his conditional release. Egyptian authorities have in recent years launched a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent, jailing thousands of people, mainly Islamists, but also several well-known secular activists.