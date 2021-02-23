Mt Etna’s latest eruptions awe even those who study volcanos

ROME (AP) — Europe’s most active volcano has awed even seasoned volcanologists in recent days with spectacular spurts of lava lighting up the Sicilian sky. For over a week, Mount Etna has been belching lava, ash and volcanic rocks on a regular basis. Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said the latest eruption overnight petered out by around 0900 GMT Tuesday, but not before putting on a dazzling display. Institute volcanologist Boris Behncke said that after “gifting us moments of suspense” in the previous days, Etna finally erupted in a way “those of us who have worked in this for decades have rarely seen.” So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.