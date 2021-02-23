Nebraska toddler hit, killed by truck driven by her father

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's investigators say an 18-month-old girl has died after being hit by a pickup truck driven by her father in eastern Nebraska.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened Saturday evening on a rural property just northwest of Bennington.

Investigators say 37-year-old Joshua Hannum was driving the truck when he hit 18-month-old Hazel Hannum.

The child was rushed to an Omaha hospital, where she died. Her death remains under investigation.