No. 2 Baylor returns with 77-72 win to stay undefeated

WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored a season-high 22 points, Jared Butler had 18 and No. 2 Baylor finally overcame the rust of a three-week break and Iowa State for a 77-72 victory. The Bears are 18-0 for the first time in school history. They hadn’t played since an 83-69 win at then-No. 6 Texas on Feb. 2, then had six consecutive games postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the program. Iowa State jumped out to a quick 15-4 lead and led by as much as 17 in the first half. Tyler Harris had 22 points for the Cyclones. The Bears never led until MaCio Teague made two free throws with 4:26 left for a 66-65 lead.