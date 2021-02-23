Palace: Prince Philip has infection, will stay in hospital

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip is “comfortable” in a London hospital where he is being treated for an infection. The palace said Tuesday that the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is responding to treatment but is not expected to leave the hospital for several days. He was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital a week ago after feeling ill. Royal officials called it a precautionary measure. Both Philip and 94-year-old Elizabeth received COVID-19 vaccinations in January. Also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 at Westminster Abbey five years before she became queen. He is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.