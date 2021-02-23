Plans for Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center moving forward

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Plans for the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center are moving forward.

The Law Enforcement Authority and the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors have approved an estimated 90% of plans for the proposed 444-bed jail, which would have room to expand another 444 beds.

The cost of the project is more than $50 million.

Finance and Budget Director Dennis Butler said COVID-19 has affected the process.

"It's just a slow process, unfortunately. COVID has affected us somewhat, as far as the availability of product to construct it, a lot of different things with COVID, hopefully, that is going away and we proceed forward and the authority will go forward with it," said Butler.

The project should be completed in the Fall of 2022.