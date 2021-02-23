Ranked boys teams advance in 2A/1A, while 5A/4A girls teams fall

Ranked boys teams advance in 2A/1A, while 5A/4A girls teams fallUpdated
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Pender 57 St. Edward 32 F
Wynot 60 Stuart 47 F
So. Central Calhoun 53 Roland-Story 50 F
Madison 37 Boone Central/NG 71 F
Tri-County N'east 40 BRLD 68 F
Sioux Center 53 Carroll 76 F
OABCIG 44 East Sac County 34 F
Elba 40 Elgin/Pope John 70 F
Lutheran N'east 55 Elkhorn Valley 43 F
Crofton 29 Hartington CC 68 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 81 Homer 48 F
Winnebago 52 Logan View 57 F
North Central 42 Neligh-Oakdale 67 F
Remsen St. Mary's 61 Newell-Fonda 41 F
Battle Creek 62 Norfolk 54 F
Santee 37 O'Neill St. Mary's 78 F
Guardian Angels 30 Oakland-Craig 55 F
O'Neill 44 Pierce 58 F
Wakefield 64 Ponca 41 F
Western Christian 74 Rock Valley 59 F
Spirit Lake 65 Sioux Central 52 F
Howells-Dodge 61 Stanton 44 F
Boyden-Hull 68 Unity Christian 48 F
Hartington-N'castle 51 Walthill 77 F
West Pt-Beemer 44 Wayne 48 F
C.B. St. Albert 62 West Harrison 48 F
Ainsworth 47 West Holt 58 F
Humphrey St. Fran. 71 Winside 23 F
Clarkson-Leigh 52 Wisner-Pilger 37 F
Gehlen Catholic 86 Woodbury Central 56 F
Osmond 65 Niobrara-Verdigre 39 F
Creighton 38 Bloomfield 32 F
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
S.C. East 25 Southeast Polk 54 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 51 Glenwood 74 F
Harlan 52 Denison-Schleswig 43 F
Beresford 41 Tea Area 70 F
Norfolk 53 Kearney 38 F
Elk Point-Jefferson 46 Vermillion 42 F