Senegal launches vaccination campaign with China’s Sinopharm

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal has launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the capital, and the health minister was the first one to receive a jab of China’s Sinopharm vaccine. The West African nation received 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine last week. Health workers, people over age 60 and individuals with underlying conditions are getting the first access to shots. Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr said Tuesday that Senegal is also negotiating with Russia to buy the Sputnik V vaccine. The country also expects to receive nearly 1.3 million vaccine doses through the COVAX initiative in March. Senegal has registered more than 33,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 814 deaths, according to the Africa CDC.