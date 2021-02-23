Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

10:13 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clark/Willow Lake 52, Tiospa Zina Tribal 47

Harrisburg 75, Huron 54

Lower Brule 100, Dupree 58

Pierre 62, Brookings 41

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 75, Sioux Falls Lincoln 58

Sioux Falls Washington 57, Mitchell 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Harrisburg 68, Huron 51

Pierre 56, Brookings 38

Sioux Falls Washington 68, Mitchell 58

Class A Region 1=

First Round=

Redfield 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 24

Class A Region 3=

First Round=

Tri-Valley 54, Baltic 36

Class A Region 4=

First Round=

Elk Point-Jefferson 46, Vermillion 42

Lennox 53, Canton 49

Tea Area 70, Beresford 42

Class A Region 5=

First Round=

Wagner 57, Madison 35

Class A Regions 7&8=

First Round=

Custer 53, Lead-Deadwood 25

Class B Region 1=

Quarterfinal=

Aberdeen Christian 49, Britton-Hecla 21

Waubay/Summit 63, Leola/Frederick 37

Waverly-South Shore 53, Langford 18

Class B Region 2=

Quarterfinal=

Faulkton 56, Sully Buttes 47

Highmore-Harrold 59, North Central Co-Op 23

Lower Brule 54, Ipswich 47

Class B Region 3=

Quarterfinal=

Castlewood 62, Estelline/Hendricks 32

James Valley Christian 48, Hitchcock-Tulare 46

Class B Region 4=

Quarterfinal=

Dell Rapids St. Mary 49, Howard 47

Ethan 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14

Class B Region 5=

Quarterfinal=

Menno 46, Centerville 42

Scotland 59, Alcester-Hudson 53

Viborg-Hurley 51, Freeman 43

Class B Region 6=

Quarterfinal=

Kimball/White Lake 56, Avon 48

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Burke 31

Class B Region 7=

Quarterfinal=

New Underwood 45, Edgemont 30

Class B Region 8=

Quarterfinal=

Lemmon 52, Dupree 49

Newell 57, McIntosh 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Garretson vs. Dell Rapids, ppd. to Feb 24th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

