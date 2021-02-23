Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clark/Willow Lake 52, Tiospa Zina Tribal 47
Harrisburg 75, Huron 54
Lower Brule 100, Dupree 58
Pierre 62, Brookings 41
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 75, Sioux Falls Lincoln 58
Sioux Falls Washington 57, Mitchell 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Harrisburg 68, Huron 51
Pierre 56, Brookings 38
Sioux Falls Washington 68, Mitchell 58
Class A Region 1=
First Round=
Redfield 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 24
Class A Region 3=
First Round=
Tri-Valley 54, Baltic 36
Class A Region 4=
First Round=
Elk Point-Jefferson 46, Vermillion 42
Lennox 53, Canton 49
Tea Area 70, Beresford 42
Class A Region 5=
First Round=
Wagner 57, Madison 35
Class A Regions 7&8=
First Round=
Custer 53, Lead-Deadwood 25
Class B Region 1=
Quarterfinal=
Aberdeen Christian 49, Britton-Hecla 21
Waubay/Summit 63, Leola/Frederick 37
Waverly-South Shore 53, Langford 18
Class B Region 2=
Quarterfinal=
Faulkton 56, Sully Buttes 47
Highmore-Harrold 59, North Central Co-Op 23
Lower Brule 54, Ipswich 47
Class B Region 3=
Quarterfinal=
Castlewood 62, Estelline/Hendricks 32
James Valley Christian 48, Hitchcock-Tulare 46
Class B Region 4=
Quarterfinal=
Dell Rapids St. Mary 49, Howard 47
Ethan 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14
Class B Region 5=
Quarterfinal=
Menno 46, Centerville 42
Scotland 59, Alcester-Hudson 53
Viborg-Hurley 51, Freeman 43
Class B Region 6=
Quarterfinal=
Kimball/White Lake 56, Avon 48
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Burke 31
Class B Region 7=
Quarterfinal=
New Underwood 45, Edgemont 30
Class B Region 8=
Quarterfinal=
Lemmon 52, Dupree 49
Newell 57, McIntosh 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Garretson vs. Dell Rapids, ppd. to Feb 24th.
