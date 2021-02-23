Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class B=
Final=
District B-1=
Nebraska City 66, Norris 35
District B-2=
Platteview 51, Waverly 39
District B-4=
Elkhorn Mount Michael 60, Elkhorn 55
District B-6=
Aurora 53, Seward 46, OT
District B-8=
Alliance 49, Sidney 44
Class C-1=
Sub-district C1-1=
Auburn 74, Syracuse 26
Sub-district C1-2=
Milford 85, Raymond Central 53
Sub-district C1-3=
Ashland-Greenwood 46, Boys Town 43
Sub-district C1-4=
Omaha Concordia 55, Fort Calhoun 49
Sub-district C1-5=
Wahoo 68, Bishop Neumann 49
Sub-district C1-7=
Wayne 48, West Point-Beemer 44
Sub-district C1-9=
Adams Central 74, Fillmore Central 24
Sub-district C1-10=
St. Paul 70, Broken Bow 45
Sub-district C1-11=
Kearney Catholic 81, Holdrege 33
Sub-district C1-12=
Mitchell 48, Chadron 34
Class C-2=
Sub-district C2-1=
Freeman 63, Johnson County Central 43
Sub-district C2-2=
Yutan 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 45
Sub-district C2-3=
Oakland-Craig 54, Guardian Angels 30
Sub-district C2-4=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 68, Tri County Northeast 40
Sub-district C2-5=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Crofton 29
Sub-district C2-6=
Neligh-Oakdale 67, North Central 42
Sub-district C2-7=
Sutton 64, Superior 36
Sub-district C2-8=
Grand Island Central Catholic 67, Heartland 13
Sub-district C2-9=
Cross County 57, Nebraska Christian 44
Twin River 52, Arcadia-Loup City 44
Sub-district C2-10=
Cambridge 60, Arapahoe 42
Sub-district C2-11=
Hershey 51, Hitchcock County 42
Sub-district C2-12=
Bridgeport 86, Kimball 27
Class D-1=
Sub-district D1-2=
Mead 57, Cornerstone Christian 25
Sub-district D1-3=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Cedar Bluffs 15
Sub-district D1-4=
Walthill 77, Hartington-Newcastle 51
Sub-district D1-6=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Thayer Central 36
Sub-district D1-7=
Kenesaw 52, Harvard 40
Sub-district D1-9=
Elm Creek 58, Axtell 49
Sub-district D1-10=
Burwell 68, Anselmo-Merna 29
Sub-district D1-11=
North Platte St. Patrick’s 57, Sandhills/Thedford 35
Class D-2=
Sub-district D2-2=
Diller-Odell 50, Meridian 19
Sub-district D2-3=
Parkview Christian 85, High Plains Community 23
Sub-district D2-4=
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Winside 23
Sub-district D2-5=
Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Elba 40
Sub-district D2-6=
St. Mary’s 78, Santee 37
Sub-district D2-7=
Silver Lake 37, Red Cloud 19
Sub-district D2-8=
Loomis 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 36
Sub-district D2-9=
Wallace 60, Southwest 37
Sub-district D2-10=
Mullen 71, Arthur County 23
Sub-district D2-11=
Potter-Dix 72, Minatare 23
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
District A-1=
Bellevue West 52, Omaha Benson 51
Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 27
District A-2=
Gretna 36, Omaha Westside 30
Millard South 70, Lincoln Southeast 31
District A-3=
Lincoln Southwest 69, Millard West 31
Norfolk 53, Kearney 38
District A-4=
Lincoln North Star 63, Omaha Marian 56
Omaha Central 63, Columbus 35
District A-5=
Fremont 79, Elkhorn South 54
Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha Burke 61
District A-6=
Bellevue East 30, Millard North 24
North Platte 49, Omaha Northwest 41
District A-7=
Lincoln East 46, Lincoln Northeast 34
Papillion-LaVista South 55, Lincoln High 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/