Tuesday’s Scores

9:01 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class B=

Final=

District B-1=

Nebraska City 66, Norris 35

District B-2=

Platteview 51, Waverly 39

District B-4=

Elkhorn Mount Michael 60, Elkhorn 55

District B-6=

Aurora 53, Seward 46, OT

District B-8=

Alliance 49, Sidney 44

Class C-1=

Sub-district C1-1=

Auburn 74, Syracuse 26

Sub-district C1-2=

Milford 85, Raymond Central 53

Sub-district C1-3=

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Boys Town 43

Sub-district C1-4=

Omaha Concordia 55, Fort Calhoun 49

Sub-district C1-5=

Wahoo 68, Bishop Neumann 49

Sub-district C1-7=

Wayne 48, West Point-Beemer 44

Sub-district C1-9=

Adams Central 74, Fillmore Central 24

Sub-district C1-10=

St. Paul 70, Broken Bow 45

Sub-district C1-11=

Kearney Catholic 81, Holdrege 33

Sub-district C1-12=

Mitchell 48, Chadron 34

Class C-2=

Sub-district C2-1=

Freeman 63, Johnson County Central 43

Sub-district C2-2=

Yutan 63, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 45

Sub-district C2-3=

Oakland-Craig 54, Guardian Angels 30

Sub-district C2-4=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 68, Tri County Northeast 40

Sub-district C2-5=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 68, Crofton 29

Sub-district C2-6=

Neligh-Oakdale 67, North Central 42

Sub-district C2-7=

Sutton 64, Superior 36

Sub-district C2-8=

Grand Island Central Catholic 67, Heartland 13

Sub-district C2-9=

Cross County 57, Nebraska Christian 44

Twin River 52, Arcadia-Loup City 44

Sub-district C2-10=

Cambridge 60, Arapahoe 42

Sub-district C2-11=

Hershey 51, Hitchcock County 42

Sub-district C2-12=

Bridgeport 86, Kimball 27

Class D-1=

Sub-district D1-2=

Mead 57, Cornerstone Christian 25

Sub-district D1-3=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 73, Cedar Bluffs 15

Sub-district D1-4=

Walthill 77, Hartington-Newcastle 51

Sub-district D1-6=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 55, Thayer Central 36

Sub-district D1-7=

Kenesaw 52, Harvard 40

Sub-district D1-9=

Elm Creek 58, Axtell 49

Sub-district D1-10=

Burwell 68, Anselmo-Merna 29

Sub-district D1-11=

North Platte St. Patrick’s 57, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Class D-2=

Sub-district D2-2=

Diller-Odell 50, Meridian 19

Sub-district D2-3=

Parkview Christian 85, High Plains Community 23

Sub-district D2-4=

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Winside 23

Sub-district D2-5=

Elgin Public/Pope John 70, Elba 40

Sub-district D2-6=

St. Mary’s 78, Santee 37

Sub-district D2-7=

Silver Lake 37, Red Cloud 19

Sub-district D2-8=

Loomis 75, Wilcox-Hildreth 36

Sub-district D2-9=

Wallace 60, Southwest 37

Sub-district D2-10=

Mullen 71, Arthur County 23

Sub-district D2-11=

Potter-Dix 72, Minatare 23

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

District A-1=

Bellevue West 52, Omaha Benson 51

Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 27

District A-2=

Gretna 36, Omaha Westside 30

Millard South 70, Lincoln Southeast 31

District A-3=

Lincoln Southwest 69, Millard West 31

Norfolk 53, Kearney 38

District A-4=

Lincoln North Star 63, Omaha Marian 56

Omaha Central 63, Columbus 35

District A-5=

Fremont 79, Elkhorn South 54

Papillion-LaVista 70, Omaha Burke 61

District A-6=

Bellevue East 30, Millard North 24

North Platte 49, Omaha Northwest 41

District A-7=

Lincoln East 46, Lincoln Northeast 34

Papillion-LaVista South 55, Lincoln High 47

