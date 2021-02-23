UK grants EU extra month to approve Brexit trade deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Britain has reluctantly granted the European Union two extra months to approve their bilateral trade deal that sets out relations in the wake of the United Kingdom’s Brexit departure from the bloc. The deal was set to be fully signed and sealed by both sides by the end of the month, but the 27-nation bloc asked for an extension for, among other things, to have it officially translated in all the official languages.“We have agreed to extend the deadline for the EU to ratify the deal until 30 April,” a British government statement said.