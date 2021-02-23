UN registers steep rise in murders of Colombian activists

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Assassinations of human rights leaders and mass killings of civilians are increasing at a worrying pace in Colombia, according to a United Nations report. Published Tuesday, the annual UN report on the human rights situation in Colombia found that violence is intensifying in some rural areas where state presence is weak and armed groups are fighting for territorial control following the 2016 demobilization of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group. The findings were published as Colombia’s government struggles to diminish violence in rural areas that were once controlled by the FARC and where illegal activities like cocaine trafficking still exist.