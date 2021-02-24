A shot in the arm: EU vaccine program struggles to speed up

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is still struggling to get its COVID-19 vaccine drive up to speed. EU leaders are meeting on Thursday to try to rev up the process, fearing that new virus variants might spread faster than Europe’s response. The bloc’s leaders will look at ways to improve the bloc’s vaccine rollout while the European Commission presses pharmaceutical companies to respect the terms of their contracts. EU officials also want to try to fast-track vaccine authorizations. More than 515,000 people with the virus have died in the EU’s 27 countries.