Arizona city becomes latest to pass hair discrimination ban

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — City officials in Tucson, Arizona, have voted to make it illegal to enforce dress code or grooming policies that discriminate against hair texture and hairstyles in the workplace and public schools. The Arizona Daily Star reported that the Tucson City Council voted Tuesday to adopt the Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN Act, joining multiple cities across the country in passing the ordinance. The ordinance has been part of a national campaign promoted by Dove, the National Urban League, Color Of Change and Western Center on Law and Poverty. It also prohibits workplace discrimination based on headdresses worn for cultural or religious reasons.