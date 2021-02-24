Backlogged cases push California COVID-19 deaths past 50,000

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s coronavirus death toll has topped 50,000 as Los Angeles County updated its count using backlogged records. The nation’s most populous county on Wednesday reported 806 deaths that occurred during a fall and winter virus surge and 136 new deaths. Johns Hopkins University put the state’s death figure at 50,890. L.A. County health director Barbara Ferrer calls the figures heartbreaking. The state hit the 40,000 mark on Jan. 30. But its COVID-19 infection and death rates have begun to taper off. The new figures come days after the U.S. recorded a half-million deaths from the pandemic.