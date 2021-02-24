Blackouts bring up ‘a four-letter word’ in Texas: regulation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Leaders of Texas’ embattled power grid are set to face sharp questioning from lawmakers for the first time since last week’s outages left more than 4 million customers without electricity. The hearings Thursday in the Texas Capitol come as lawmakers are calling for more regulation in America’s energy capital. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott wants to force power plants to winterize after nearly half of the state’s generation capacity was knocked offline by subfreezing temperatures. There’s also new support for guardrails on Texas’ deregulated electric market to prevent astronomical energy bills.