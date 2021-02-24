Brisbane already preparing for 2032 Olympics

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The people of Brisbane and southeast Queensland state woke up to the news that their region’s push to host the 2032 Olympics has been elevated to the status of preferred bid. It’s not a done deal yet but powerful Olympic official John Coates is vowing to get it across the finish line when the IOC makes the final call. Coates says “To take a decision when you’ve still got a few other cities there and say ‘well, we’re going to go into targeted dialogue with one preferred city’ was a big call,” by the IOC.