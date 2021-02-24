Controversy swirls over lowering of flags for Rush Limbaugh

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Palm Beach County, Florida, commissioner says flags won’t be lowered to half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh despite an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Melissa McKinlay tweeted late Tuesday that the “lowering of flags should be a unifying gesture during solemn occasions.” She noted that while Limbaugh was a significant public figure, he was also “incredibly divisive.” Limbaugh died of lung cancer last week at age 70. He was a longtime resident of Palm Beach County. DeSantis’ order set off protests from other public officials who also didn’t deem him worthy of the honor.