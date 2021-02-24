COVID-19 testing lab firm sues California whistleblower

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A whistleblower who accused a COVID-19 testing lab in California of improper work is being sued by the company for violating a confidentiality agreement. PerkinElmer Inc. sued Mahnaz Salem in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday. The lawsuit alleges she breached a contract that barred her from disclosing proprietary information. The company has a $1.4-billion COVID-19 testing contract with the state. Salem was laboratory services manager at its Valencia testing laboratory. She and other employees told Sacramento TV station CBS13 this month that the laboratory had testing problems. California’s Department of Public Health is investigating. PerkinElmer says it has corrected problems.