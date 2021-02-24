David Foster and Katharine McPhee welcome a baby boy

NEW YORK (AP) — Katharine McPhee and David Foster may want to channel their musical talents into lullabies. McPhee’s publicist confirms Wednesday that the couple, who wed in 2019, have welcomed a baby boy. McPhee and Foster were friendly for years after meeting in 2006 when Foster was a mentor on season five of “American Idol,” where McPhee was the runner-up. This is the first child for McPhee, 36, and the first son for Foster, who is 71. He has five grown daughters from previous marriages. People magazine was first to report the baby news.