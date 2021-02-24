Despite GOP outcry, Cassidy ‘at peace’ with impeachment vote

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy described himself as “at peace” with his vote to convict Donald Trump at his impeachment trial and dismissed the scorching GOP backlash he’s received. Louisiana’s senior Republican senator said Wednesday that he doesn’t believe the criticism represents the feelings of many of his party’s voters. He said the censure he received from the leadership of the state Republican Party represented “a small group of people,” not the “broader Republican Party.” Cassidy joined six other Senate Republicans in voting with Democrats on Feb. 13 to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in an impeachment trial that saw the former president acquitted.