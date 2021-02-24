Douglas County to pay $120,000 to settle 911 death lawsuit

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County has agreed to pay $120,00 to settle a lawsuit by the family of a woman who died while waiting nearly an hour for rescuers to find her Omaha home after she called 911. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Douglas County Board voted Tuesday to approve the settlement with the family of 54-year-old Cristine Herek. The wrongful-death lawsuit accused 911 personnel of not taking Herek’s call seriously and of being negligent in failing to find her in time to save her life. Herek called 911 from her home on May 17, 2017, to say she couldn’t breathe, but mistakenly gave her work address. By the time officials tracked her to her home, she was dead.