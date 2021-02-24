EXPLAINER: UN vaccine plan is underway, but problems remain

As the coronavirus pandemic exploded worldwide last April, global organizations banded together to help ensure that the world’s most vulnerable people would get vaccines amid the rush for shots. The initiative known as COVAX was formed by the World Health Organization, the vaccines alliance GAVI and a coalition for epidemic innovations called CEPI. COVAX is supposed to make deals to buy vaccines in bulk from drug companies and can also receive donated shots from rich countries. Poorer nations are then supposed to receive free doses from the initiative. But the program has been dogged by shortages of cash and supplies as well as logistical hurdles. Only on Wednesday did the first vaccines bought by COVAX for the world’s most vulnerable people arrive in Ghana.