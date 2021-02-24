Feb. 24: Iowa reports 148,260 people have received 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

(KTIV) - A total of 572,805 vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents. Of those administered doses, 343,107 were Moderna and 252,461 were Pfizer.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, 148,260 people have gotten their second vaccine dose, thus completing their vaccine series.

As vaccinations continue across the state, total COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen to 233, an increase of six since Feb. 23.

There were 723 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard, meaning 334,104 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state's website says that of the people who have tested positive, 311,676 have recovered. This is 795 more recoveries than what the state reported yesterday.

The state's death toll has risen to 5,415, which is 15 more than reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (311,676) and the number of deaths (5,415) from the total number of cases (334,104) shows there are currently 17,013 active positive cases in the state.

In Iowa, there were 3,653 new test results in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,542,796 people have been tested for COVID-19.

The numbers in today's report reflect a change in how Iowa reports its COVID-19 information. For more about the change click here.