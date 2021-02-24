German court convicts radical imam of membership in IS

BERLIN (AP) — A former imam at a radical mosque in Germany has been Wednesday of being a member of the Islamic State group and sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison. The state court in Celle in northern Germany convicted the 37-year-old Iraqi citizen who goes by the alias Abu Walaa of membership in and support for a terrorist organization. The court found that Abu Walaa and his network radicalized young people in northern and western Germany and sent them to areas controlled by IS. Three co-defendants were given prison sentences of up to eight years.